Decoding Australian batters with most Test runs at Lord's
What's the story
Steve Smith recently became the highest-scoring overseas batter in Test matches at Lord's.
He accomplished the milestone on Day 1 of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa.
Having recorded scores worth 66 and 13, he surpassed Australia's Warren Bardsley.
Meanwhile, here we look at the Aussie batters with 550-plus runs at the 'Mecca of Cricket.'
#3
Don Bradman - 551 runs
At number three, we have the legendary Don Bradman. Having batted just eight times (four Tests) at this iconic venue, Bradman returned with 551 runs.
He averages a stunning 78.71 as two of his three 50-plus scores here turned out to be tons. His best score at Lord's is 254.
South Africa's Graeme Smith (259) is the only other overseas batter with a higher individual score here.
#2
Warren Bardsley - 575 runs
Before Smith, this list was topped by Warren Bardsley. He batted across seven innings (five Tests) at Lord's and returned with 575 runs.
His average of 115 is the best among overseas batters with 250-plus runs here. Bardsley recorded two tons and as many fifties here.
The batter's best score reads 193*.
#1
Steve Smith - 604 runs
Across 11 innings (6 Tests) at Lord's, Smith has raced to a total of 604 runs with an average of 54.90, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He also has two centuries to his name here. The 66 in the WTC final was his third fifty at the venue.
Back in 2015, Smith scored a double-century (215) at Lord's, which is the third-highest individual score by a visiting batter here.