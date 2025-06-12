Overall, this was only the 10th time in Test history that both sides' Number 1 batters departed without scoring in the first innings.

As mentioned, this was the first such instance in England in 145 years.

Notably, Australia have now witnessed this strange event six times, with Mitchell Starc being responsible for three of these dismissals.

The last such incident was during a match against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December 2020.