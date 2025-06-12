WTC final: Unprecedented occurrence in England after 145 years
What's the story
The ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa has witnessed a unique feat.
As per The Times of India, Day 1 marked the first instance since 1880 of both teams' Number 1 batters (openers) departing without scoring in the first innings on England soil. This has happened after 561 Tests.
Australia's Usman Khawaja and South Africa's Aiden Markram were dismissed for ducks on Day 1.
Historic moment
Rare feat in Tests
Overall, this was only the 10th time in Test history that both sides' Number 1 batters departed without scoring in the first innings.
As mentioned, this was the first such instance in England in 145 years.
Notably, Australia have now witnessed this strange event six times, with Mitchell Starc being responsible for three of these dismissals.
The last such incident was during a match against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December 2020.
Bowling brilliance
Australia bowled out for 212
On Day 1 of the 2025 WTC final at Lord's, Kagiso Rabada's stellar five-wicket haul helped South Africa bowl out Australia for a mere 212.
Marco Jansen also chipped in with three wickets to support Rabada's effort.
However, despite the dismal batting display by Australia, they made a strong comeback in the final session of play.
Match dynamics
Australia's impressive bowling display
Mitchell Starc led Australia's charge in the final session with two wickets. He knocked over Markram early on.
This left South Africa reeling at 43/4 at stumps on Day 1.
Starc bowled seven overs that included three maidens. He has conceded just 10 runs so far.
Josh Hazlewood returned 1/10 from seven overs (3 maidens), while Pat Cummins also bowled seven overs and picked 1/14 (3 maidens).
Spinner Nathan Lyon has bowled one over (0/1).
Rabada
Rabada attains these feats
Rabada claimed 5/51 against Australia on Day 1. He has raced to 332 wickets from 71 matches (129 innings). He now owns 17 five-wicket hauls.
During the innings, he also became the fourth-highest wicket-taker for SA in Test cricket, surpassing Allan Donald (330).
Rabada also completed 50 wickets against Australia in Test cricket.
He dismissed Khawaja for sixth time in the format.