What's the story

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a crucial Apex Council meeting on Saturday.

The main agenda is to discuss the formulation of guidelines for Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations.

This comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL title win celebration.