RCB celebration stampede: BCCI to discuss IPL victory guidelines
What's the story
As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a crucial Apex Council meeting on Saturday.
The main agenda is to discuss the formulation of guidelines for Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations.
This comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL title win celebration.
Incident details
Tragedy struck during RCB's IPL title celebration
The June 4 stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. The tragic stampede left 11 people dead and 56 injured.
It is understood that while the stadium had a capacity of only 33,000 people, around 3.5 to 4 lakh people showed up at the gates, leading to chaos and confusion.
Acknowledgment
BCCI admits celebrations could have been better managed
The BCCI has admitted that the celebrations could have been managed better.
Earlier, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that proper safety measures should have been taken by the organizers, given the scale of celebrations after RCB's IPL 2025 win.
Notably, the Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial and judicial inquiry into the incident and transferred the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Information
RCB won their maiden IPL title
To recall, RCB claimed their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in the 2025 final. However, their celebrations turned horrific with the Bengaluru stampede incident. As winners, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB took home a cash prize of ₹20 crore.