What's the story

Diageo Plc, the British distiller that owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is considering a possible stake sale, as per Bloomberg.

The development comes days after RCB's first-ever IPL victory and amid India's health ministry's push to ban alcohol brand promotions in sports.

The team was previously owned by Vijay Mallya before Diageo acquired his spirits business through its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd.