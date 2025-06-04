What's the story

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) drought for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title continues as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them in the final of the 2025 edition.

However, this was a historic campaign for the Kings as they qualified for the playoffs after 11 long years.

Shreyas Iyer led the team to their second IPL final, where they fell short by six runs.

Here we decode PBKS's IPL 2025 campaign in stats.