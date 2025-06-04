PBKS fall short of IPL 2025 glory: Campaign in stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings' (PBKS) drought for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title continues as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them in the final of the 2025 edition.
However, this was a historic campaign for the Kings as they qualified for the playoffs after 11 long years.
Shreyas Iyer led the team to their second IPL final, where they fell short by six runs.
Here we decode PBKS's IPL 2025 campaign in stats.
Summary
PBKS topped the points table
In their quest for the title, PBKS had a stellar start, defeating Gujarat Titans in their opening match.
They eventually topped the points table with 19 points, having won nine of their 14 games (NR: 1).
They had a Net Run Rate of +0.372. Though RCB overcame sorry PBKS in Qualifier 1, the Kings reached the final after chasing down 204 against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.
Iyer's team failed to accomplish the 190-run target in the summit clash.
Openers
Stunning numbers of openers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Priyansh Arya ended his maiden IPL season withg 475 runs, at an astronomical strike rate of 179.24 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
His opening partner Prabhsimran Singh was also sensational, hammering 549 runs this year. His strike rate read 160.52 as the tally includes four fifties.
Shaun Marsh (616 in 2008) is the only uncapped batter with more runs for PBKS in an IPL edition.
Information
Fourth-most runs as a pair in IPL 2025
The uncapped opening duo added 532 runs, the fourth-most for any pair this season. Their partnership run rate read 9.55 as the tally includes a fifty and a century stand. No other uncapped pair has added 500-plus runs in a single season.
Iyer
Dream run for captain Iyer
Skipper Iyer led from the front as he finished the tournament with 604 runs at 50.33, having clobbered 6 fifties (SR: 175.07).
He tallied 39 maximums, the most by a captain in a single edition.
His strike rate is the third-best among batters with 600-plus runs in a season.
The star batter also became just the second Indian batter after Rishabh Pant to clock a 50-plus average and 170-plus strike rate in a season (Minimum: 600 runs).
Batters
Numbers of other key batters
Josh Inglis made a mark despite missing the first few games, slamming 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57.
Shashank Singh aced the finisher's role, hammering 350 runs at a strike rate of 153.50.
Uncapped Nehal Wadhera was PBKS's key in the middle overs as he finished with 369 runs (SR: 145.84).
Though Marcus Stoinis did not receive many opportunities, he made 160 runs while striking at 186.04.
Bowlers
These bowlers made a mark
Arshdeep Singh was instrumental in taking PBKS to the final as he ended the season with 21 wickets (ER: 8.88).
Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen clocked 16 wickets apiece as both bowlers had economies over 9.1.
Harpreet Brar was the only other PBKS bowler to touch the 10-wicket mark, recording exactly 10 scalps (ER: 8.63).
More stats
These stats define PBKS's campaign
PBKS's overall run rate was the third-best for any team this year (9.95).
They touched the 200-run mark eight times, most for any team. Their highest score was 245/6 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Their team economy rate (9.78) was however the fourth-worst this year.
PBKS lost three of their five games at home, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.