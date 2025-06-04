Presenting PBKS bowlers with 20-plus wickets in an IPL edition
Though Punjab Kings finished as the runners-up in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), their star pacer Arshdeep Singh enjoyed a dream campaign.
The left-arm pacer was instrumental in taking PBKS to the final as he ended the season with 21 wickets.
This was his best IPL campaign in terms of scalps as the Kings qualified for the playoffs after 11 years.
Here we look at PBKS bowlers with 20-plus wickets in a single IPL edition.
#5
Mohammed Shami - 20 wickets in 2020
Mohammed Shami, who played for PBKS from 2019-21, had a stellar season in 2020 as he finished with 20 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 23.
His economy rate was 8.57 as 3/15 read his best figures.
Shami lacked support as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (12) was the only other Punjab bowler with more than 11 wickets in the season.
Hence, PBKS could not make it to the playoffs.
#4
Arshdeep Singh - 21 wickets in 2025
Arshdeep is next on this list for his stellar campaign in IPL 2025.
He claimed 3/40 in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite conceding 37 runs from his first three overs.
As mentioned, the star pacer ended the campaign with 21 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 24.66 (ER: 8.88).
His best returns in a match were 3/16.
#3
Kagiso Rabada - 23 wickets in 2022
The 2022 IPL marked Kagiso Rabada's debut for PBKS.
The South African pacer breathed fire that season and claimed 23 wickets in just 13 matches at 17.65.
His economy was 8.45 as the tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls (BBI: 4/33).
Overall, Rabada finished the season as the third-highest wicket-taker.
This was the third season that saw the speedster claim 20-plus wickets.
#2
Andrew Tye - 24 wickets in 2018
Veteran Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who has been a limited-overs specialist, bagged the Purple Cap in 2018.
He scalped 24 wickets across 14 matches at an average of 18.67 in that season.
His economy was 8 as the tally includes three four-wicket hauls (BBI: 4/16).
Notably, Tye was the first bowler to claim the Purple Cap for Punjab.
#1
Harshal Patel - 24 wickets in 2024
Harshal Patel tops this list as he was sensational last season.
It was a Purple Cap campaign for the fast bowler as he finished with 24 wickets across 14 games at 19.87.
His economy of 9.73 is a bit on the higher side as his best returns were 3/15.
Patel went wicket-less just twice though PBKS could not make it to the final four.