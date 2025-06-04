What's the story

Though Punjab Kings finished as the runners-up in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL)﻿, their star pacer Arshdeep Singh enjoyed a dream campaign.

The left-arm pacer was instrumental in taking PBKS to the final as he ended the season with 21 wickets.

This was his best IPL campaign in terms of scalps as the Kings qualified for the playoffs after 11 years.

Here we look at PBKS bowlers with 20-plus wickets in a single IPL edition.