IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh determined to lead PBKS to glory
What's the story
Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has opened up about his ambitions for the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Ahead of the crucial Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, he expressed his determination to help PBKS clinch their maiden IPL title.
The left-arm seamer has been instrumental in his team's bowling attack this season, taking 18 wickets in 15 matches at 24.11.
Pressure handling
Arshdeep's approach to pressure situations
Speaking to JioHotstar, Arshdeep spoke about his approach toward pressure situations in crucial moments of the game.
"When I get a chance, whether the team is under pressure and we have to stop runs or take wickets, when they give me the ball, I feel good that they are showing trust in me," he said.
The pacer added that he enjoys taking responsibility at any stage of the match and tries not to let pressure affect him.
Debut recollection
Arshdeep's memorable debut and performance against MI
Arshdeep also recalled his maiden IPL outing against Mumbai Indians in 2020 and his best performance at Wankhede Stadium in 2023.
"The the best match, what I feel, was against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede," he said.
The pacer had taken four wickets in that 2023 IPL match match as PBKS successfully defended 214.
Legacy building
Arshdeep's ambition to create a legacy for PBKS
Arshdeep also expressed his desire to help Punjab Kings win their first IPL title this season.
"And in this season, I'm looking forward to helping Punjab win their first title in IPL and create a legacy for Punjab Kings in the coming years by doing well for them," he said.
The left-arm pacer is ready to take on the challenge of leading his team into battle against some of the best players in the world.