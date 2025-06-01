What's the story

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has opened up about his ambitions for the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ahead of the crucial Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, he expressed his determination to help PBKS clinch their maiden IPL title.

The left-arm seamer has been instrumental in his team's bowling attack this season, taking 18 wickets in 15 matches at 24.11.