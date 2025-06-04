What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer praised the "fearless nature" of his team's young players, despite their defeat in the Indian Premier League 2025 final.

The match ended in a close six-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Iyer expressed immense pride in every individual who contributed to the team's journey this season, especially those playing their first season with PBKS.