IPL final: Shreyas Iyer lauds 'fearless' PBKS players despite loss
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer praised the "fearless nature" of his team's young players, despite their defeat in the Indian Premier League 2025 final.
The match ended in a close six-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Iyer expressed immense pride in every individual who contributed to the team's journey this season, especially those playing their first season with PBKS.
Team effort
Iyer promises fans to return next year with trophy
Iyer emphasized the importance of the support staff and management in PBKS's successful run this season.
"Hats off to every individual who has been here, who has contributed as support staff, management. I think without them, we wouldn't have reached so far," Iyer said on the broadcast after the game.
The PBKS captain also promised fans that they would be back next year to lift the trophy.
Season review
Every individual stepped up at right time, says Iyer
Reflecting on the positives from this season, Iyer said he was impressed by how every individual stepped up at the right time.
"There are so many youngsters in the team. I think they have gained a lot of experience out of these matches. And I'm sure that next year when they come, they'll be having immense experience with them."
The PBKS captain is hopeful that this will help them build tactics and strategies for next year's IPL season.
Player performance
Iyer praises uncapped players' contributions, calls Krunal's spell 'phenomenal'
The performances of uncapped players such as Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar and Vijaykumar Vyshak were instrumental in PBKS's journey to the IPL 2025 final.
Iyer acknowledged their contributions and said he was proud of each and every individual who participated in the team.
He also praised RCB's Krunal Pandya's spell during the final match as "phenomenal."