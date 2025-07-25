Sona Comstar's AGM today: Sunjay Kapur's mother requests postponement

Rani Kapur, the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has requested a postponement of Sona Comstar's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting is scheduled for today. In her letter to the company's board, Rani alleged coercion and misuse of documents after her son's death. She also claimed attempts were made to usurp their family legacy. Rani has asked for a two-week deferment of the AGM.

Legal perspective Events unfolding post Sunjay's death 'not normal' Rani Kapur's lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, said she is the head of the Kapur family and holds a majority share in the Sona Group. He added that while she is still grieving her only son's death, some events have raised concerns about not just how he died but also his legacy. Gaggar said these post-death events were "not normal" and have caused apprehension for Rani.

AGM concerns Rani objected to AGM being held during mourning period In her letter to Sona Comstar shareholders, Rani Kapur objected to the AGM being held during a period of deep mourning for the family. She said this was after her son Sunjay's sudden and suspicious death. Despite several requests, she claimed that no formal explanation or documentation regarding the incident had been shared with her.

Coercion claims Forced to sign certain documents Rani Kapur alleged she was forced to sign certain documents in her vulnerable state of mourning, without any explanation. "I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors," she said and added that the contents of such documents have never been revealed to her. Further, she said that since then, access to accounts and important documents has been denied.

Inheritance details Rani is sole beneficiary of her late husband's estate Rani Kapur is the sole beneficiary of her late husband's estate and a majority shareholder in the Sona Group, as per his will. Her lawyer, Gaggar, said she was coerced into signing documents and pressured into certain things after her son's death. He added that there are many developments currently unfolding, which she wants to investigate further.