Kamal Haasan starts Rajya Sabha term; eyes 'KH 237'

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took his oath as a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on Friday. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader took the oath in Tamil, receiving applause from fellow parliamentarians. He spoke in Tamil, saying, "I am going to register my name. I will do my duty as an Indian." Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Haasan expressed his pride and honor at this significant political milestone.

Political support Haasan's election to the Rajya Sabha Haasan's election to the Rajya Sabha was supported by the ruling DMK-led alliance. This was part of an agreement where MNM had to back the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in exchange for a Rajya Sabha seat. He filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other DMK allies present.

Election details Election certificate distribution On June 12, Haasan and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. They received their election certificates from Returning Officer Subramani at Chennai Secretariat. The other elected members include DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, AIADMK's IS Inbadurai, P Wilson (who is entering his second term), and Dhanapal.

Political background Political significance of Haasan's election Haasan's election is a significant development in his political career, as it marks his entry into the national legislative arena. His party, MNM, had not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but had extended its full support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly elections, MNM secured 2.62% of the vote share.