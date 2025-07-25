Kamal Haasan starts Rajya Sabha term; eyes 'KH 237'
What's the story
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan took his oath as a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on Friday. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader took the oath in Tamil, receiving applause from fellow parliamentarians. He spoke in Tamil, saying, "I am going to register my name. I will do my duty as an Indian." Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Haasan expressed his pride and honor at this significant political milestone.
Political support
Haasan's election to the Rajya Sabha
Haasan's election to the Rajya Sabha was supported by the ruling DMK-led alliance. This was part of an agreement where MNM had to back the DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in exchange for a Rajya Sabha seat. He filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, with Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other DMK allies present.
Election details
Election certificate distribution
On June 12, Haasan and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. They received their election certificates from Returning Officer Subramani at Chennai Secretariat. The other elected members include DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, AIADMK's IS Inbadurai, P Wilson (who is entering his second term), and Dhanapal.
Political background
Political significance of Haasan's election
Haasan's election is a significant development in his political career, as it marks his entry into the national legislative arena. His party, MNM, had not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but had extended its full support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly elections, MNM secured 2.62% of the vote share.
Filmography
Meanwhile, on the film front
Despite his political commitments, Haasan remains active in the film industry. His recent release Thug Life received mixed reviews but found success on OTT platforms. Fans have praised his stylish looks and unique character in the film. Next, he will be seen in KH 237, a full-fledged action drama that is set to begin filming in August. Kalyani Priyadarshan will play a crucial role alongside him in this project.