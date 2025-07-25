SC refuses to stay 'Udaipur Files'; directs case to HC

The Supreme Court of India has refused to stay the release of the controversial film Udaipur Files, which is based on the 2022 murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. The court on Friday asked all parties involved to approach the Delhi High Court instead. A bench led by Justice Surya Kant heard multiple petitions related to the film's certification, content, and potential impact on an ongoing trial.

Legal arguments Petitioners can't seek arbitrary stay on movies: Justice Kant Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, argued that the film was "hate speech masquerading as free speech." He urged the court to stay its release. However, Justice Kant countered that courts cannot arbitrarily stay movies post-certification. Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, representing the film's producer (Jani Firefox Media Pvt Ltd), accused the petitioners of "forum shopping" and said they failed to make a case.

Court's ruling Matter to be heard next Monday The court declined to stay the film's release for now but said a brief, reasoned order would follow. Both sides were told to pursue their grievances before the Delhi High Court, with the matter likely to be listed on July 28. The film depicts the 2022 killing of Lal, who was beheaded by two men for allegedly sharing a post supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma.