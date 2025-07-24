'Demonizes Muslims': Maulana Madani moves SC against 'Udaipur Files' 

Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Udaipur Files . He has called the film communal, alleging that it peddles the "wholesome vilification and demonisation of the Muslim community." This comes after the movie was cleared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 's screening committee.

Film criticism Film based on Kanhaiya Lal's murder Udaipur Files is based on the gruesome 2022 beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two Muslim men, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage. However, Madani believes the film unfairly generalizes this crime to implicate an entire community as sympathetic to terrorism. He has called for a stay on the film's release, arguing it could worsen communal divides.

Legal proceedings 'Order lacked proper reasoning...': Madani on screening committee's decision Madani has also raised concerns about the screening committee's decision to clear Udaipur Files. He alleges that the order lacked proper reasoning and did not address his detailed objections. "The committee's report simply records some submissions and suggests six inconsequential changes, without analyzing the broader communal implications," he said in court filings.