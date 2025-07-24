Janhvi Kapoor hikes fees for Telugu films to ₹7cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly increased her fees for her upcoming Telugu films, Peddi and AA22. The move comes after her successful debut in Tollywood with Jr. NTR's Devara, for which she was paid ₹5 crore. According to a Siasat report, she has now charged ₹6 crore for Peddi with Ram Charan and ₹7 crore for Atlee's AA22 opposite Allu Arjun.
Negotiations underway
'AA22' makers negotiating cut in Kapoor's fees
Despite her reportedly high fees, the makers of AA22 are trying to negotiate a cut. They are eager to have her on board for the pan-India film. However, Kapoor seems reluctant to reduce her fee. On the Hindi cinema front, she has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, both slotted for a 2025 premiere.
Career progression
Kapoor's role in 'AA22' and other upcoming projects
In AA22, Kapoor is reportedly one of the co-leads alongside Arjun. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The project is VFX-heavy and will be released pan-India. Notably, the film is being mounted on a mammoth budget of ₹800cr!