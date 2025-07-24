Janhvi Kapoor hikes fees for Telugu films to ₹7cr

Negotiations underway

'AA22' makers negotiating cut in Kapoor's fees

Despite her reportedly high fees, the makers of AA22 are trying to negotiate a cut. They are eager to have her on board for the pan-India film. However, Kapoor seems reluctant to reduce her fee. On the Hindi cinema front, she has Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, both slotted for a 2025 premiere.