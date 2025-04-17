Ram Charan's 'Peddi' wraps action-packed shoot at Hyderabad station
The much-awaited Telugu movie Peddi, headlined by Ram Charan, has wrapped a prominent shooting schedule at Hyderabad's Moula Ali railway station.
According to 123telugu, the action sequences shot at the station featured veteran stars Jagapathi Babu and Satya. Both of whom are key players in the film.
Directed by Uppena's Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is still under production and will announce the next schedule soon.
'Peddi' to showcase rural sports drama
Peddi is a gritty rural sports action drama that features Charan in a rugged, intense look.
The story is set against a rugged village backdrop and revolves around traditional sports like cricket and wrestling, promising high-energy sequences.
The film's first look and teaser, released on Rama Navami, featured Charan in a fierce avatar, swinging a bat and delivering a powerful message about fighting for identity and survival.
'Peddi' cast includes Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar
The film's cast also features Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor in her second Telugu film after Devara. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Divyenndu from Mirzapur also star in the film.
The first look and teaser of Peddi have also drawn comparisons to Charan's performance in Rangasthalam and the grounded essence of films like Pushpa.
Charan's look, long hair, thick beard, and nose ring have been praised for their authenticity and mass appeal.
Check out Charan's look for 'Peddi'
A FIGHT FOR IDENTITY!! #RC16 is #Peddi.— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2025
A @BuchiBabuSana film.
An @arrahman musical.@NimmaShivanna#JanhviKapoor@RathnaveluDop@artkolla@NavinNooli@IamJagguBhai@divyenndu@vriddhicinemas@SukumarWritings@MythriOfficialpic.twitter.com/fuSN5IjDL1
AR Rahman to compose music for 'Peddi'
The music for Peddi is being composed by none other than the legendary AR Rahman.
The film, which will be dubbed in multiple Indian languages for a pan-India release, is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2026.
This ambitious project is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited films in recent Telugu cinema.