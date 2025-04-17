What's the story

The much-awaited Telugu movie Peddi, headlined by Ram Charan, has wrapped a prominent shooting schedule at Hyderabad's Moula Ali railway station.

According to 123telugu, the action sequences shot at the station featured veteran stars Jagapathi Babu and Satya. Both of whom are key players in the film.

Directed by Uppena's Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is still under production and will announce the next schedule soon.