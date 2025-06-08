Sarpotdar explained his decision to move away from the horror-comedy genre, saying that the Maddock Supernatural Universe has already produced several such films in recent years.

"It is a romantic film with certain supernatural elements backing it," he said.

"It was a conscious decision because the Maddock Supernatural Universe has given us enough horror comedies in the past (Stree, Bhediya and Munjya)."

"Vampire is a supernatural element; it is a love story between a human and a vampire."