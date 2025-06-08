Ayushmann's 'Thama' isn't a horror-comedy, clarifies director
What's the story
Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of the upcoming film Thama, has clarified that it won't be a horror-comedy like other offerings from the Maddock Supernatural Universe.
In an interview with Zoom, he described Thama as a "romantic film with certain supernatural elements backing it."
The film is led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
Genre shift
It is a romantic film, says Sarpotdar
Sarpotdar explained his decision to move away from the horror-comedy genre, saying that the Maddock Supernatural Universe has already produced several such films in recent years.
"It is a romantic film with certain supernatural elements backing it," he said.
"It was a conscious decision because the Maddock Supernatural Universe has given us enough horror comedies in the past (Stree, Bhediya and Munjya)."
"Vampire is a supernatural element; it is a love story between a human and a vampire."
Film comparison
Comparison between 'Thama' and 'Munjya'
Sarpotdar also compared Thama to Munjya, saying that while the latter was deeply rooted in folklore, Thama is a mythical romantic-comedy.
He said, "Munjya was more local because it was married to a folklorish character." "It came from the heart of Konkan."
Thama, releasing on Diwali, also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.
The film's teaser was recently released in theaters alongside Dinesh Vijan's Bhool Chuk Maaf.