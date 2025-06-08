Tom Hiddleston-Zawe Ashton announce second pregnancy: Exploring their relationship timeline
What's the story
Hollywood actors Tom Hiddleston (44) and Zawe Ashton (40) are set to welcome their second child!
The news was confirmed by Ashton (The Marvels) during a recent interview with Vogue, where she expressed her excitement about the upcoming addition to their family.
Let's revisit the couple's relationship timeline.
Pregnancy announcement
Zawe revealed her 2nd pregnancy at SXSW festival
Ashton revealed her second pregnancy during her appearance on The Life of Chuck premiere on June 7 at the SXSW London festival.
The project, directed by Mike Flanagan, stars Hiddleston in the lead role.
She wore a sky-blue silk crepe gown by Emilia Wickstead for the bump reveal.
The couple was spotted in matching outfits, with Hiddleston donning a well-fitted suit and Ashton opting for a sky-blue flowing dress that highlighted her baby bump.
Relationship milestones
Couple's first meeting and the following engagement
The couple reportedly first met while working together on a 2019 revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal and publicly confirmed their relationship in September 2021.
In March 2022, the couple announced their engagement, which came just a few months after they made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 Tony Awards.
However, the couple hasn't tied the knot yet.
The private couple welcomed their first child in October 2022, but haven't publicly revealed the child's gender or name.
Fatherhood
Hiddleston's previous comments about fatherhood
Speaking about fatherhood, Hiddleston said in a 2024 interview, "It just changed everything. It changed the center of my life completely."
"There's a before and an after, and I'm happy to be living in the after."
On the work front, Hiddleston next has Avengers: Doomsday in the pipeline, while Ashton is known for projects like Velvet Buzzsaw and The Handmaid's Tale.