Ashton revealed her second pregnancy during her appearance on The Life of Chuck premiere on June 7 at the SXSW London festival.

The project, directed by Mike Flanagan, stars Hiddleston in the lead role.

She wore a sky-blue silk crepe gown by Emilia Wickstead for the bump reveal.

The couple was spotted in matching outfits, with Hiddleston donning a well-fitted suit and Ashton opting for a sky-blue flowing dress that highlighted her baby bump.