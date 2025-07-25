Intel's Q2 revenue was steady at $12.9 billion

Intel to lay off 24,000 employees this year

By Mudit Dube 07:50 am Jul 25, 202507:50 am

Intel has announced plans to lay off approximately 24,000 employees this year. The decision comes amid significant changes within the company. The tech giant will also be pulling out from planned projects in Germany and Poland, and shutting down operations in Costa Rica. The layoffs will reduce Intel's global workforce from 99,500 "core employees" at the end of 2024 to about 75,000 by the end of this year.