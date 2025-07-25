Page Loader
Home / News / Business News / From humble beginnings to billionaire club: Sundar Pichai's stunning rise
Summarize
From humble beginnings to billionaire club: Sundar Pichai's stunning rise
Pichai has a net worth of $1.1 billion

From humble beginnings to billionaire club: Sundar Pichai's stunning rise

By Mudit Dube
Jul 25, 2025
07:33 am
What's the story

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet Inc., has become a billionaire with a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This comes as Alphabet's shares near an all-time high, adding over $1 trillion in market value since early 2023 and returning about 120% to investors. Despite not being a company founder, Pichai's wealth is primarily attributed to his stake in Alphabet and the bulk of his cash holdings.

Career trajectory

Pichai's journey at Google

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, has had a stellar career at the company. He played a key role in developing the Chrome browser and headed the Android division before being named CEO in 2015. Under his leadership, Google restructured itself as a subsidiary of parent company Alphabet and focused on areas beyond its core search function. Pichai was also appointed CEO of Alphabet in 2019. His total compensation for 2024 was roughly $10.7 million.

AI investment

Investments in AI and acquisitions under Pichai

Pichai has been instrumental in pivoting Google toward artificial intelligence (AI). The company's first major AI investment came in 2014 with the $400 million acquisition of London-based start-up DeepMind. Last year alone, Pichai oversaw an increase in capital expenditures by about $50 billion on AI-specific projects such as energy capacity, semiconductors, and data centers. The company also continues to grow through acquisitions like coding start-up Windsurf for $2.4 billion earlier this month.

Wealth distribution

Economic stake in Alphabet and stock sales over the years

Pichai holds a 0.02% economic stake in Alphabet, which is worth about $440 million. However, most of his wealth is in cash. Over the last decade, he has sold more than $650 million worth of Alphabet stock, costing him over $1 billion in potential gains. If he had retained all his shares, his stake would be worth over $2.5 billion at current prices.

About Pichai

Pichai holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from IIT Kharagpur

Pichai was born on June 10, 1972, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, to Regunatha Pichai, an electrical engineer, and Lakshmi, a stenographer. Raised in a modest two-room apartment, Pichai showed early academic promise. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He then received a scholarship to Stanford University, where he completed his Master's in Material Sciences and Engineering. The billionaire later obtained an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.