Blinkit expands 10-minute ambulance service with in-house paramedic training
What's the story
Blinkit is enhancing its 10-minute ambulance service, currently operational in Gurugram. The quick-commerce company plans to introduce an in-house paramedic training program as part of this effort. Deepinder Goyal, Eternal's co-founder, announced the initiative on X (formerly Twitter), calling it one of the most challenging and resource-intensive projects they have ever undertaken.
Service growth
Fleet has expanded to 12 vehicles
Goyal revealed that Blinkit's ambulance service started with five ambulances in Gurugram at the start of this year. Now, the fleet has expanded to 12 vehicles, covering almost half of Gurugram. He also shared that they have responded to 594 calls so far, with half being critical emergencies. Their ambulances now reach patients within 10 minutes in 83% of cases.
Training initiative
Goyal emphasizes commitment to improve emergency care in India
Goyal emphasized their commitment to raising the standard of emergency care in India with an in-house paramedic training program. He said, "We're learning. We're committed. And we won't stop until every single person trusts that life-saving help is only 10 minutes away." The service was launched by Blinkit on January 2, 2025, at a flat fee of ₹2,000 per call.
Service features
Ambulances staffed with trained professionals
Blinkit's ambulances come with essential life-saving equipment such as oxygen cylinders, AEDs, stretchers, monitors, suction machines and emergency medicines. Each vehicle is staffed by a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver. At the time of launch, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa had said that profit was not their goal but rather providing affordable emergency services for customers in the long run.