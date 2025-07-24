Blinkit expands 10-minute ambulance service with in-house paramedic training

Blinkit is enhancing its 10-minute ambulance service, currently operational in Gurugram. The quick-commerce company plans to introduce an in-house paramedic training program as part of this effort. Deepinder Goyal , Eternal's co-founder, announced the initiative on X (formerly Twitter), calling it one of the most challenging and resource-intensive projects they have ever undertaken.

Service growth Fleet has expanded to 12 vehicles Goyal revealed that Blinkit's ambulance service started with five ambulances in Gurugram at the start of this year. Now, the fleet has expanded to 12 vehicles, covering almost half of Gurugram. He also shared that they have responded to 594 calls so far, with half being critical emergencies. Their ambulances now reach patients within 10 minutes in 83% of cases.

Training initiative Goyal emphasizes commitment to improve emergency care in India Goyal emphasized their commitment to raising the standard of emergency care in India with an in-house paramedic training program. He said, "We're learning. We're committed. And we won't stop until every single person trusts that life-saving help is only 10 minutes away." The service was launched by Blinkit on January 2, 2025, at a flat fee of ₹2,000 per call.