Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife, in-laws get bail
What's the story
The City Civil Court in Bengaluru has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag.
They were arrested on charges of allegedly abetting the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash.
Subhash had left behind a 24-page note detailing his emotional distress and marital issues, including alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives.
A complaint filed by the deceased's brother alleged that after their separation, the accused filed false cases against Subhash demanding ₹3 crore for settlement.
Arrest details
Family members arrested, placed in judicial custody
While Nikita was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were arrested from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
They were brought to Bengaluru last month and sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court.
The arrests were made on the basis of Subhash's purported suicide note and a video that had gone viral on the internet.
Legal proceedings
Anticipatory bail granted to uncle, case registered
Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had also granted anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle Sushil Singhania, also an accused in the case.
Subhash, who was employed with a private firm, had been facing marital discord since his marriage in 2019.
He and Nikita welcomed a son in 2020.
His uncle, Pawan Kumar, alleged that Subhash was constantly asked to pay money for child maintenance.
Initially, he was asked to pay ₹40,000 per month, but the demand allegedly rose to ₹1 lakh.
Personal issues
Subhash's death note details marital discord, legal troubles
Kumar further claimed that Subhash's wife and her relatives were "minting" money from his nephew under the guise of child support.
Subhash's parents have sought the custody of their four-year-old grandson.
"My son was broken from inside... Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn't tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child," the techie's father said.