The City Civil Court in Bengaluru has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag.

They were arrested on charges of allegedly abetting the suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash.

Subhash had left behind a 24-page note detailing his emotional distress and marital issues, including alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives.

A complaint filed by the deceased's brother alleged that after their separation, the accused filed false cases against Subhash demanding ₹3 crore for settlement.