CISF jawan, deployed at Surat airport, kills self inside washroom
What's the story
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan deployed at Surat International Airport allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.
The incident took place around 2:10pm inside the airport's washroom, police said.
The jawan has been identified as 32-year-old Kishan Singh, a resident of Jaipur.
Singh shot himself in the stomach with his service rifle, reports said.
Medical response
Jawan rushed to hospital, declared dead on arrival
"He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead," Police Inspector NV Bharwad said.
The washroom where Singh took his life was soon cordoned off for investigation.
The incident sent shockwaves among airport staff.
The CISF, a paramilitary force responsible for securing airports across India, is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).