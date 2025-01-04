Delhi: Teenager stabbed to death after fight with classmate
What's the story
A 14-year-old student, Ishu Gupta, was fatally stabbed outside Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi's Shakarpur area on Friday.
The incident took place after a heated argument between Gupta and another student, identified as Krishna, during extra classes at the school.
After class, Krishna and three to four others allegedly attacked Gupta outside the school premises.
One of the attackers reportedly stabbed him in the thigh.
Investigation underway
7 detained, victim's body sent for post-mortem
The police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident, including five minors and two adults aged 19 and 31.
An official police release said that a team of police, the Anti Narcotics Squad, and Special Staff were directed to arrest the accused.
The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the roles and motives of those involved.
Gupta's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Previous case
Recent stabbing incident in Faridabad
This tragic incident comes just a month after another stabbing incident in Faridabad. Class 11 student Anshul was killed after an argument with his attackers.
Anshul was attacked with sticks and knives by Himanshu Mathur, Rohit Dhama, and several others on December 25.
His sister and locals rushed him to a hospital, but Anshul succumbed to his injuries.
In that case, police had arrested 10 attackers.