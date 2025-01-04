What's the story

A 14-year-old student, Ishu Gupta, was fatally stabbed outside Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 2 in Delhi's Shakarpur area on Friday.

The incident took place after a heated argument between Gupta and another student, identified as Krishna, during extra classes at the school.

After class, Krishna and three to four others allegedly attacked Gupta outside the school premises.

One of the attackers reportedly stabbed him in the thigh.