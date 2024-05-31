Next Article

Gurugram Police prohibits night-time vehicle stops and challans

May 31, 2024

What's the story In response to complaints about night-time vehicle checks, Virendra Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic in Gurugram, has issued a directive prohibiting the issuance of challans to vehicles during the night. The order aims to prevent drivers from facing any issues at night. "Traffic Inspectors are ordered to command all the employees appointed under them in their jurisdiction that no vehicle should be stopped at night...no challan should be issued," stated Vij in a letter dated May 28.

Challans require higher authority approval, warns DCP

Vij's letter further clarified that if it is deemed necessary to issue a challan as per the Motor Vehicles Act, permission must first be obtained from higher authorities. "If it is very necessary to issue a challan to a driver as per the MV Act, in that situation, the challan of that vehicle should be issued as per rules only after bringing it to the notice of the concerned gazetted officer/undersigned and obtaining permission," read the letter.

Strict action against non-compliance

Vij has warned that strict action will be taken against any police officer who fails to comply with these rules. "The orders should be strictly followed. In case of negligence and carelessness, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned traffic police officer as per rules with immediate effect," he added.