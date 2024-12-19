Summarize Simplifying... In short Blinkit, a rapidly growing food delivery service, has appointed former Flipkart executive, Kapooria, as its new CFO.

Blinkit appoints former Flipkart executive as its CFO

What's the story Zomato's quick commerce arm Blinkit has hired Vipin Kapooria as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kapooria was the Vice President of Business Finance at Flipkart. This strategic move comes almost two years after Blinkit had a full-time designated CFO, Amit Sachdeva, who worked at the company between 2019 and 2022. Zomato recently declared Blinkit as its most crucial business division, expected to outpace even its core food delivery operations.

In his new role, Kapooria will work closely with Blinkit CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa and Zomato CFO Akshant Goyal. His appointment comes nearly three weeks after Zomato raised ₹8,500 crore via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in November. Of the total funds raised, nearly ₹2,137 crore is allocated for expanding Blinkit's services as part of Zomato's strategic investment in this division.

Kapooria, a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years of experience, has been with Flipkart for over seven years. His career also includes stints at OYO and Yum! Restaurants, the parent company of popular food chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC in India. His appointment comes at a crucial time when Blinkit is scaling up operations to capitalize on the rapid food delivery market and facing intense competition from Swiggy Instamart as well as Zepto.

To take on rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy's Bolt, Blinkit recently launched a standalone app, Bistro, for 10-minute food deliveries. Kapooria's move from Flipkart to Blinkit is also indicative of a larger trend where quick commerce start-ups are poaching talent from established e-commerce firms. Amazon and Flipkart provide a rich talent pool that these start-ups can leverage for their growth strategies.