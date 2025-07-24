WhatsApp's new feature will remind you to reply to messages

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Remind Me" to help users keep track of important conversations. The tool, which is currently being tested with beta users on Android , lets you set reminders for individual messages in any chat. The idea is to prevent you from missing or forgetting replies in busy personal or group chats.

User experience How the 'Remind Me' feature works The "Remind Me" feature works with all message types, including text, photos, videos, and GIFs. To use it, you have to long-press any message and tap on the three-dot menu. From there, you can select a preset time interval of two hours, eight hours or 24 hours for the reminder or set a custom one. A small bell icon will then appear next to your chosen message in the chat thread.

Reminder alerts WhatsApp's notification system for reminders When the reminder time arrives, WhatsApp will send you a notification with a "Reminder" tag. This will include the original message, sender/group name, and a preview of any media content. The notification works like a regular alert, bringing your attention back to the specific message in question.