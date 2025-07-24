Page Loader
Home / News / Technology News / WhatsApp's new feature will remind you to reply to messages
Summarize
WhatsApp's new feature will remind you to reply to messages
The tool is currently being tested with beta users

WhatsApp's new feature will remind you to reply to messages

By Mudit Dube
Jul 24, 2025
04:45 pm
What's the story

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Remind Me" to help users keep track of important conversations. The tool, which is currently being tested with beta users on Android, lets you set reminders for individual messages in any chat. The idea is to prevent you from missing or forgetting replies in busy personal or group chats.

User experience

How the 'Remind Me' feature works

The "Remind Me" feature works with all message types, including text, photos, videos, and GIFs. To use it, you have to long-press any message and tap on the three-dot menu. From there, you can select a preset time interval of two hours, eight hours or 24 hours for the reminder or set a custom one. A small bell icon will then appear next to your chosen message in the chat thread.

Reminder alerts

WhatsApp's notification system for reminders

When the reminder time arrives, WhatsApp will send you a notification with a "Reminder" tag. This will include the original message, sender/group name, and a preview of any media content. The notification works like a regular alert, bringing your attention back to the specific message in question.

Upcoming features

WhatsApp's future plans for message reminders

Along with the manual reminder feature, WhatsApp is also working on an automatic tool that will alert you about unread messages from frequent contacts. This could be useful in making sure that important conversations aren't missed while switching between different chats or group threads. As of now, the reminder feature is only available to Android beta testers.