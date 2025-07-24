WhatsApp's new feature will remind you to reply to messages
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Remind Me" to help users keep track of important conversations. The tool, which is currently being tested with beta users on Android, lets you set reminders for individual messages in any chat. The idea is to prevent you from missing or forgetting replies in busy personal or group chats.
User experience
How the 'Remind Me' feature works
The "Remind Me" feature works with all message types, including text, photos, videos, and GIFs. To use it, you have to long-press any message and tap on the three-dot menu. From there, you can select a preset time interval of two hours, eight hours or 24 hours for the reminder or set a custom one. A small bell icon will then appear next to your chosen message in the chat thread.
Reminder alerts
WhatsApp's notification system for reminders
When the reminder time arrives, WhatsApp will send you a notification with a "Reminder" tag. This will include the original message, sender/group name, and a preview of any media content. The notification works like a regular alert, bringing your attention back to the specific message in question.
Upcoming features
WhatsApp's future plans for message reminders
Along with the manual reminder feature, WhatsApp is also working on an automatic tool that will alert you about unread messages from frequent contacts. This could be useful in making sure that important conversations aren't missed while switching between different chats or group threads. As of now, the reminder feature is only available to Android beta testers.