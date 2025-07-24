112 Air India pilots took sick leaves after Ahmedabad crash

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reported a slight rise in sick leave among Air India pilots after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol gave the answer in response to a question by a Lok Sabha member on whether Air India has been experiencing mass sick reporting after the crash. The accident, involving flight AI-171, killed 260 people—241 passengers and 19 people on the ground.

Number 51 commanders took sick leave "On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)," the minister said in a written reply. He also said airlines and airport authorities were told to provide "standalone and customized training capsules" for flight crew and air traffic controllers to tackle potential mental health problems. They were also advised to set up support groups to "assist and support flight crew/ATCOs (air traffic control officers) in recognizing (and) coping with any problem."

Compensation query No specific policy on compensation for ground civilians In another written reply, Mohol said there is no specific policy regarding compensation for damages suffered by civilians on the ground due to the plane crash. As for the 19 people on the ground who were killed when the plane crashed into a medical college hostel, Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said this week that families of the victims would receive equal compensation as the passengers aboard the doomed plane.