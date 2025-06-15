ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh detailed the successful mission, saying, "The rocket was launched at 5:14pm and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1km."

He added that after reaching this altitude, a small satellite (payload) was released.

"As soon as it fell down to five meters, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 meters on the ground," Singh said.

The rocket also made a safe descent back to Earth.