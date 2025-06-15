ISRO conducts successful rocket launch test from Uttar Pradesh
What's the story
In a historic achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched a rocket from Uttar Pradesh.
The test was conducted in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited and saw the 15kg rocket soar to an altitude of 1.1km.
The mission was completed at 5:14:33pm on Saturday afternoon, with the payload safely descending via parachute after deployment.
Mission details
Satellite lands within 400 meters on the ground
ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh detailed the successful mission, saying, "The rocket was launched at 5:14pm and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1km."
He added that after reaching this altitude, a small satellite (payload) was released.
"As soon as it fell down to five meters, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 meters on the ground," Singh said.
The rocket also made a safe descent back to Earth.
Future plans
Event to inspire children across India
This successful rocket launch test serves as a precursor to a much larger event scheduled for October-November. During this time, some 900 satellites built by young innovators will be tested.
Vinod Kumar, Director of Thrust Tech India, confirmed the success of his company's motor test and said that this event is aimed at sparking interest in space technology among children across India.
Twitter Post
This was a prelude to a much bigger event
This is an awesome news from Kushinagar!— The Uttar Pradesh Index (@theupindex) June 15, 2025
ISRO successfully conducted a rocket launch test here in Kushinagar.
This is the first time that a payload was launched via rocket from Uttar Pradesh.
This was a prelude to a much bigger event coming up November, when 900 youth built… pic.twitter.com/y4d9ub5818
Historic milestone
Major milestone in state's journey toward space exploration
Unlike previous tests conducted in Ahmedabad using drones, this was the first time a payload was directly launched by a rocket from Uttar Pradesh.
The mission was completely successful, marking a major milestone in the state's journey toward space exploration.
The successful launch also highlights ISRO's commitment to advancing space technology and inspiring future generations of scientists and engineers.