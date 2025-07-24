Macrons sue right-wing commentator Candace Owens for calling Brigitte 'man' 

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, have filed a defamation lawsuit against American right-wing commentator Candace Owens. The suit, filed in Delaware on Wednesday, accuses Owens of running a "campaign of global humiliation" with "vile fabrications" about the Macrons. The couple claims that these falsehoods have subjected them to relentless bullying and dehumanizing treatment worldwide.

Lawsuit specifics Details of the lawsuit The Macrons have accused Owens of making "demonstrably false" claims, including that Brigitte was born a man and that Macron is controlled by the CIA. Other defamatory and far-fetched fictions included that "Mrs Macron stole another person's identity and transitioned to become Brigitte; Mrs Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program."

Statement Would stake my entire professional reputation: Owens In early 2024, Owens stated that she would "stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte...is in fact a man." According to the lawsuit, she has now repeated and expanded on these claims, including an eight-part series called Becoming Brigitte. The Macrons sought retractions from Owens three times, the suit went on to say, but she instead "mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base."

Counsel Couple represented by Clare Locke "Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications. It is invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust," the suit adds. The couple is represented by Clare Locke, a law firm known for winning major defamation cases like Dominion against Fox News.

Response and precedent 'Will address the lawsuit on her show' Like in the past, Owens's spokesperson said she was "not shutting up" and would address the lawsuit on her show. "This is a foreign government attacking the first amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It's America," the spokesperson said.