Slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's widow remarries in Turkey
Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, the widow of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, has reportedly remarried in Turkey. Israeli media reports claim that she was smuggled out of Gaza with fake passports and "significant sums of cash." The operation was allegedly orchestrated by Hamas political bureau member Fathi Hammad, who has previously helped Hamas fighters and their families leave the Strip.
An Israeli security official confirmed to Ynet that Abu Zamar left Gaza with Najwa Sinwar, the wife of Mohammed Sinwar, Yahya's brother, who was also killed by the Israeli military. The two women crossed into Egypt through the Rafah crossing on forged documents. The operation involved "high-level coordination, logistical support, and large sums of money," resources not typically available to ordinary Gazans.
The news of the escape has sparked anger among ordinary Gazans, who are struggling for basic necessities amid ongoing conflict. A Gaza civilian expressed frustration at the apparent disparity in treatment between Hamas leaders and their families versus ordinary citizens. "They send their children to study in Turkey and Qatar - and send ours to the grave. What makes them different from any corrupt ruler in the Arab world?" he told Ynet.
Yahya was killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in October 2024. His death came after a year-long intelligence operation. The IDF located him during a patrol in Tal al-Sultan, Rafah, where they fired tank shells at a building he was in. Days after Israel assassinated Yahya, the IDF released a video showing the terror chief heading with his family and vast supplies into a tunnel complex. The footage showed Abu Zamar clutching a Hermès Birkin handbag worth $32,000.