Slain Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's widow remarries in Turkey 

Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, the widow of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, has reportedly remarried in Turkey. Israeli media reports claim that she was smuggled out of Gaza with fake passports and "significant sums of cash." The operation was allegedly orchestrated by Hamas political bureau member Fathi Hammad, who has previously helped Hamas fighters and their families leave the Strip.

Escape details How the women escaped Gaza An Israeli security official confirmed to Ynet that Abu Zamar left Gaza with Najwa Sinwar, the wife of Mohammed Sinwar, Yahya's brother, who was also killed by the Israeli military. The two women crossed into Egypt through the Rafah crossing on forged documents. The operation involved "high-level coordination, logistical support, and large sums of money," resources not typically available to ordinary Gazans.

Public anger Ordinary Gazans angry at Hamas leaders' families The news of the escape has sparked anger among ordinary Gazans, who are struggling for basic necessities amid ongoing conflict. A Gaza civilian expressed frustration at the apparent disparity in treatment between Hamas leaders and their families versus ordinary citizens. "They send their children to study in Turkey and Qatar - and send ours to the grave. What makes them different from any corrupt ruler in the Arab world?" he told Ynet.