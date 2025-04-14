Hungary to vote on constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ gatherings
What's the story
Hungarian lawmakers will vote on Monday on a contentious constitutional amendment that rights advocates have labeled a significant escalation in the government's efforts to suppress dissent and undermine human rights.
The proposed amendment, backed by PM Viktor Orban and his right-wing populist party Fidesz, aims to solidify the government's recent prohibition on Pride events.
This would help authorities use facial recognition technology to identify attendees and potentially impose fines.
Details
Amendment to ban LGBTQ+ gatherings
The amendment reportedly prioritizes the protection of the physical, mental, and moral development of children by enshrining the recognition of only two sexes in the constitution.
The move provides a legal basis to deny certain gender identities in Hungary.
It will also allow the government to temporarily suspend Hungarian citizenship for dual nationals who are deemed a threat to national security or sovereignty.
Resistance
Opposition to the amendment
The Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a rights organization, has denounced the amendment as "legislating fear" in Hungary.
The Opposition Momentum party has compared the move to similar restrictions in Russia.
Momentum has urged Hungarians to join them in blocking parliament to stop lawmakers from voting on this legislation.
Thousands have protested against this amendment since it was fast-tracked last month, chanting "democracy" and "assembly is a fundamental right."
Global reaction
Orban's stance and international response
Orban's government insists its aim is to protect children from so-called "sexual propaganda."
Analysts say the LGBTQ+ minority in Hungary is being used as a scapegoat before looming elections.
Twenty-two European embassies in Hungary, including the UK, Germany, and France, expressed deep concern over the legislation.
EU Equality Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also came out in support, stating, "The right to gather peacefully is a fundamental right to be championed across the European Union."