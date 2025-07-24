Trump plans to end H‑1B visa lottery—Know what's changing

Under the current system, eligible applicants submit their applications, which are then randomly selected by a computer-run lottery. Each year, 85,000 H-1B visas are issued, including 20,000 reserved for those with a Master's degree or higher from a US institution. However, demand continues to outstrip supply. The proposed changes aim to prioritize certain applicants based on additional criteria such as wages.

Salary implications

Change would benefit highly-skilled professionals

A study by the Institute for Progress earlier this year suggested that if higher salaries were prioritized over random selection, the average salary of an H-1B visa holder could increase from $106,000 to $172,000. This change would benefit highly-skilled professionals but could make it difficult for outsourcing firms relying on lower-wage workers. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is finalizing the proposed rule draft which will undergo public review before becoming official.