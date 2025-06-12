WhatsApp will soon let you summarize chats using Meta AI
What's the story
WhatsApp is testing two new artificial intelligence (AI) features to improve the user experience.
The first feature, which provides "AI message summarization," would allow users to get a brief overview of missed messages in a chat, group, or channel.
Instead of seeing "... unread messages," users will see a button that says "Summarize with Meta AI."
This will give them an easy-to-read summary of what they missed.
Security
Security and privacy for AI message summarization
The AI message summarization feature is currently in beta testing on Android as part of an opt-in system called Private Processing.
According to WhatsApp, these summaries are created in a secure, isolated environment in the cloud.
The company assures no messages are stored or linked to users and the summaries are deleted immediately after processing.
WhatsApp has also clarified that if you're in a conversation with Advanced Privacy enabled, AI summaries won't be generated, ensuring privacy and encryption remain intact.
Tool introduction
'Writing Help' will adjust tone and clarity of messages
The second feature being tested is called "Writing Help." It aims to help users adjust the tone or clarity of their messages before sending them.
The feature is designed to help users refine their messages on the go, whether they want to sound more professional, polite, or casual.
It uses the same privacy-first cloud processing setup as the message summarization feature.
However, both these features are currently available only to a limited number of users in the Android beta program.