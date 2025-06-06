What's the story

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning about the Badbox 2.0 malware campaign, which has infected more than one million Android devices globally.

The malicious software was first discovered in early 2023 on a T95 Android TV box sold on Amazon.

It comes pre-installed with many Chinese-manufactured unbranded Android-powered smart TVs, streaming boxes, tablets, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices.