How to effectively use Flipkart's wishlist feature on Android
Flipkart's Android app provides a handy option to keep a check on your shopping desires - its wishlist feature.
The tool lets users save items for later, so that you never forget products that appeal to you.
Knowing the right way to use it can further streamline the whole shopping experience, making it more systematic and efficient.
Setup
Creating and managing wishlists
To start using wishlists, all you'll have to do is browse through the app and tap the heart icon next to any product you want to save.
This will add the item to your default wishlist. From here, you can create multiple wishlists by going into the wishlist section and tapping 'Create New Wishlist'.
Name each list according to categories or occasions to better organize.
Edit options
Removing items from your wishlist
Keeping your wishlist up to date is important because your preferences can change over time.
To get rid of an item, just head over to your wishlist, select the product you don't need anymore, and tap on 'Remove'.
Doing so would keep your wishlist from getting cluttered and match with your current interests.
It's a good idea to review and refresh your lists from time to time.