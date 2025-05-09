How to use Truecaller's Call Alert feature
What's the story
Truecaller has become an essential app, especially for those looking to identify unknown callers and block spam calls.
One of its most handy capabilities is Call Alert, which gives users a heads up about the incoming calls even before their phone rings.
Here, we have detailed how you can use the Call Alert feature on your Android device.
Setup
Enabling Call Alert in Truecaller
To start using the Call Alert feature, open Truecaller app on your Android device.
Head to the settings menu by tapping on the three horizontal lines or dots on the top corner of your screen.
From there, select "Caller ID" and make sure it is turned on. This will enable Truecaller to show alerts for the incoming calls.
Personalization
Customizing alert notifications
Once you've enabled call alerts, you can customize how notifications appear on your device.
Head back to settings and select "Notifications." Here, you can tweak preferences like sound alerts, vibration patterns, and notification tones according to your needs.
By customizing these settings, you can ensure that you get alerts in a way that is convenient for you.
Control
Managing blocked numbers efficiently
Truecaller's Call Alert feature also lets you manage blocked numbers effectively.
From the settings menu under "Block," you can see a list of blocked contacts and add/remove numbers whenever required.
This way, you can keep unwanted callers at bay while ensuring that you don't miss important calls.
Solutions
Troubleshooting common issues
If you're facing issues with call alerts not working properly, there are a couple of things you can do to fix it.
First, make sure that all required permissions are granted for Truecaller in your phone's app settings.
Also, check if battery optimization features are impacting app performance by heading over to battery settings and excluding Truecaller from any restrictions.