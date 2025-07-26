'I failed...': Fahadh Faasil seemingly expresses disappointment with 'Pushpa 2'

Fahadh Faasil addresses 'Pushpa 2' disappointment?

Fahadh Faasil, who played SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, recently spoke about "failing with a big film." In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "I have failed with a big film in the last one year. So I don't want to talk about the film. When something is not in your control, just leave it. Take your lesson." Although he didn't name the film, fans speculate he was referring to Pushpa 2.