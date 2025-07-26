'I failed...': Fahadh Faasil seemingly expresses disappointment with 'Pushpa 2'
What's the story
Fahadh Faasil, who played SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, recently spoke about "failing with a big film." In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said, "I have failed with a big film in the last one year. So I don't want to talk about the film. When something is not in your control, just leave it. Take your lesson." Although he didn't name the film, fans speculate he was referring to Pushpa 2.
Role reception
'Has not added anything to my growth as an artist'
Faasil's portrayal of Shekhawat in Pushpa 2 didn't resonate with audiences, who found the character underwhelming. The actor had previously expressed disappointment with the role and even skipped promotional events for the film. In a viral interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, he candidly said that the film "has not added anything to my growth as an artist."
Box office performance
'Pushpa 2' broke several records at the box office
Despite the mixed reviews for Faasil's role, Pushpa 2 had a historic run at the box office. The film, which was released on December 5, grossed over ₹1,200 crore net domestically and more than ₹1,742 crore gross worldwide, per reports. It narrowly missed becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, falling just short of Baahubali 2 (₹1,788 crore). Meanwhile, Faasil is currently seen in Maareesan.