Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Features you can use now
What's the story
Snapchat has launched a new app for the Apple Watch, expanding its platform beyond phones and browsers.
The app is not a full-fledged version of Snapchat but a simplified one focused on messaging.
It lets users preview incoming messages directly on their watch's screen and respond to chats straight from their wrist without pulling the phone out of their pocket.
App features
A watchOS app focused on messaging
The new Snapchat app for Apple Watch focuses mainly on communication.
Users can preview incoming messages directly on their watch's screen, a feature that was previously available through iPhone notification mirroring.
However, the new app adds interactivity as users can now respond to chats straight from their wrist using the watch's tiny on-screen keyboard, scribbling out letter by letter or dictating using voice-to-text.
Strategic move
Part of Snapchat's existing lineup
The launch of the new app is part of Snapchat's existing lineup across mobile, tablet, and desktop.
In a blog post, Snapchat said, "The number of devices we use in our daily lives has grown."
The company added that it is already seeing its community enjoy using Snapchat across surfaces like tablets and the web.
This shows a strategic shift toward cross-device engagement by many tech companies.
Market impact
Arrival on Apple Watch
Snapchat's arrival on the Apple Watch adds a new layer of relevance to the smartwatch.
It reminds us that wearables can still play a significant role in daily digital communication, even without filters or camera functions.
The timing is especially interesting as several tech giants have been quietly pulling back from the Apple Watch platform over low usage or strategic realignment.
