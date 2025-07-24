Arsenal agree €73.5m deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been on Arsenal's radar for a while, especially after his stellar performance at Sporting. He joined the Portuguese club from Coventry City in 2023 and has since scored an incredible 97 goals in just 102 appearances. Last season alone, he netted a staggering 54 goals across all competitions, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Transfer strategy

The Gunners have made several signings this summer

Gyokeres's transfer comes as part of a busy summer for Arsenal, who have also signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £51 million and Christian Norgaard from Brentford for £15 million. They also signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5 million and Noni Madueke in a £52 million deal. Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is also expected to join the squad on their pre-season tour after completing a five-year contract with an option of an additional year.