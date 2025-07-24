'Saiyaara's success boosts hopes for Kartik Aaryan's next film: Report

The recent blockbuster success of Saiyaara has reignited hopes for the romance genre in Bollywood . The film's impressive box office performance has led trade experts to predict a favorable outcome for two upcoming romantic sagas: Kartik Aaryan -Sreeleela's untitled project directed by Anurag Basu and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

Expert insights 'Love stories can never go wrong...': Adarsh Trade veteran Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama that he believed the success of Saiyaara would benefit Aaryan and Rane's upcoming films. He stated, "I am sure its producer, Bhushan Kumar, would market the music of this film extensively." "Love stories can never go wrong. We are all emotional beings, and our emotions are connected with someone," he added.

Industry trends Mohan on audience's demand for romantic films Trade analyst Atul Mohan told the outlet that even films like Laila Majnu, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were musical love stories. He added, "The success of these re-releases and Saiyaara proves that the public wants romantic movies on the big screen." Adarsh also emphasized the importance of conviction from makers and a gripping script with great music in a successful film.