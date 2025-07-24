'Saiyaara's success boosts hopes for Kartik Aaryan's next film: Report
What's the story
The recent blockbuster success of Saiyaara has reignited hopes for the romance genre in Bollywood. The film's impressive box office performance has led trade experts to predict a favorable outcome for two upcoming romantic sagas: Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's untitled project directed by Anurag Basu and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.
Expert insights
'Love stories can never go wrong...': Adarsh
Trade veteran Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama that he believed the success of Saiyaara would benefit Aaryan and Rane's upcoming films. He stated, "I am sure its producer, Bhushan Kumar, would market the music of this film extensively." "Love stories can never go wrong. We are all emotional beings, and our emotions are connected with someone," he added.
Industry trends
Mohan on audience's demand for romantic films
Trade analyst Atul Mohan told the outlet that even films like Laila Majnu, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani were musical love stories. He added, "The success of these re-releases and Saiyaara proves that the public wants romantic movies on the big screen." Adarsh also emphasized the importance of conviction from makers and a gripping script with great music in a successful film.
Musical impact
'When a song works, film gets advantage...': Mohan
Mohan stressed the significance of music in films, stating that its absence has often been overlooked. He said, "When a song works, the film definitely gets an advantage." Adarsh echoed this sentiment, saying he was constantly humming the title track of Saiyaara. Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, also shared his optimism for Aaryan's next film based on its fresh vibe and Aashiqui track recreation. Meanwhile, Saiyaara has already entered the ₹100 crore club.