Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' makes record-breaking ₹130.5 crore in 5 days Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Saiyaara, the new romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is off to a flying start—pulling in ₹130.5 crore within just five days of release.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has quickly become one of this year's biggest hits.