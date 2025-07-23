Next Article
Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' makes record-breaking ₹130.5 crore in 5 days
Saiyaara, the new romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is off to a flying start—pulling in ₹130.5 crore within just five days of release.
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has quickly become one of this year's biggest hits.
'Saiyaara' beats these films
Saiyaara's opening week numbers leave other recent releases behind: Sitaare Zameen Par made ₹87.5 crore, Raid 2 earned ₹89.75 crore, and even Housefull 5—previously the top earner—brought in ₹114.9 crore in its first week.
Based on its five-day total, Saiyaara is clearly the movie everyone's talking about right now.