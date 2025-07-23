Next Article
AR Rahman jokes with fans at Tacoma show, references Coldplay
At his recent Tacoma Dome show, AR Rahman had some fun with the crowd by referencing that viral Coldplay moment—when camera-shy execs dodged the big screen and sparked a meme fest online.
As fans appeared onscreen, Rahman joked, "I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry," earning plenty of laughs and making the night feel extra memorable.
Rahman's North America tour
This lighthearted moment is just one stop on Rahman's North American tour, which is taking him through major cities in the US and Canada.
After this leg, he's heading to the UK before returning to India by November.
The Wonderment Tour celebrates over 30 years of his legendary music career—and clearly, he's still keeping things fresh (and funny) for fans everywhere.