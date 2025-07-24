'Saiyaara' makes its place among all-time biggest Hindi hits

The new romantic drama Saiyaara , directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, has taken the box office by storm. The film jumped from the 84th to the 62nd position on the all-time biggest Hindi hits list in one day! Per Sacnilk, with a six-day total of ₹153.25 crore, it has now surpassed major Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh Khan 's Dilwale (₹148.42 crore), Salman Khan's Bodyguard (₹148.52 crore), and Prabhas's Salaar Part 1 (₹152.65 crore).

Box office journey Here's how the film has performed so far The film's impressive box office performance can be attributed to its steady growth in weekday collections. After a strong ₹21.5 crore opening on Friday, the film's earnings jumped to ₹26 crore on Saturday and a whopping ₹35.75 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual Monday drop, Saiyaara held its ground with ₹24 crore, then bounced back to ₹25 crore on Tuesday—an unusual 4.17% mid-week jump!

Unconventional success 'Saiyaara' beats 'Dilwale,' 'Bodyguard,' and 'Salaar' at the box office Interestingly, Saiyaara has managed to outperform movies backed by massive star power and huge budgets. Khan's Dilwale and Salman's Bodyguard came with already-strong fanbases, while Saiyaara has largely relied on its storytelling, soulful music, and fresh faces. Even Salaar, headlined by pan-India star Prabhas and made on a budget of over ₹200 crore, has now been overtaken in the Hindi domestic net.