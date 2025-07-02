Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' struggles; earns ₹27.45cr in 5 days

Vishnu Manchu's ambitious mythological drama Kannappa is witnessing a steady decline in its box office collections as it enters the weekdays. The film has managed to collect ₹27.45cr across five days of release, per Sacnilk. Despite a promising start with ₹9.35cr on its opening day, earnings dipped over the weekend and further into the week.

Box office decline Weekend numbers and early estimates of Tuesday Kannappa's collections dropped to ₹7.15cr on Saturday and further to ₹6.9cr on Sunday. The decline continued into Monday with earnings plunging to ₹2.3cr, and on Tuesday, the fifth day, early estimates suggest the film minted just ₹1.75cr. This brings the total India net collection to ₹27.45cr for all languages combined. The film's overall occupancy rate stood at 14.42% for its Telugu version on Tuesday, while the Hindi version saw a late surge in interest with an overall occupancy of 14.12%.

Star power Film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa boasts a stellar cast including Manchu, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, and Madhoo. The film also features high-profile cameos by stars like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. Despite mixed reviews for the film's VFX elements falling short of its ambition, the overall sincerity of the production has been praised.