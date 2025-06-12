What's the story

Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences and shock at the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad airport.

The incident reportedly involved 242 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."

While Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram Story, "Shaken by the news...," Alia Bhatt wrote that her "heart aches for all the passengers and crew."