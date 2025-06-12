'Devastated': Akshay, Janhvi, Alia mourn Air India flight crash
What's the story
Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences and shock at the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad airport.
The incident reportedly involved 242 individuals, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time."
While Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram Story, "Shaken by the news...," Alia Bhatt wrote that her "heart aches for all the passengers and crew."
Celebrity reactions
Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, among others, who reacted
Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X, "Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers..."
Sunny Deol said, "Devastated by the news of the plane crash... Praying with all my heart for survivors - may they be found and receive the care they need."
Other celebrities who reacted include Sonu Sood, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, and Ashish Chanchlani.
Incident overview
Flight AI-171 had 230 passengers on board
The Air India flight AI-171 reportedly had 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 cabin crew members on board.
The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat, according to the Gujarat State Police Control Room.
Initial reports suggest the plane went down near the airport, prompting rescue efforts.
Government response
Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat CM
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reportedly traveled to Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation.
An IANS report said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Patel regarding the incident, and the central government has extended all possible support in dealing with the aftermath.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is said to be among the passengers on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, headed to London.