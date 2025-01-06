Tata Sons ends financial support for new group companies: Report
What's the story
Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the Tata Group, has announced that it will no longer extend debt support to its new ventures like Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, and Air India, according to The Economic Times.
The decision ends a decades-old practice where Tata Sons backed its group businesses through letters of comfort and cross-default clauses to lenders.
Strategy shift
New financing approach for future capital allocation
Tata Sons has told lenders that future capital allocation to these new businesses will be handled through equity investments and internal accruals.
This shift in strategy comes after Tata Sons voluntarily surrendered its certificate of registration with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year, after repaying over ₹20,000 crore in debt to stay unlisted.
Funding source
TCS to play a crucial role in new financing strategy
The new funding strategy for Tata Sons' businesses will mainly depend on dividends and support from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest listed company in the conglomerate.
This comes after Tata Sons applied to surrender its core investment company registration in March 2024.
The firm is expected to list by September 30, 2025, according to RBI's Scale-Based Regulation framework for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
Business impact
Tata Sons' new financing approach and its impact
Under Tata Sons' new financing approach, the top listed company in each sector like steel, chemicals, power, or technology will serve as a holding entity.
This change isn't likely to impact older listed group companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, etc., which have historically managed their own debt.
However, newer businesses launched by Tata Sons in recent years have depended on the holding company for capital allocation.
Lender assurance
Lenders' confidence in Tata group remains strong
Despite Tata Sons' change in financing strategy, lenders are still confident about extending credit to the operating companies.
This confidence comes from Tata Sons' huge ownership stakes in its subsidiaries, which act as an implicit assurance of support.
The financial stability of the holding company and its large equity interests reassure creditors, even without explicit guarantees.