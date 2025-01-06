What's the story

In India, weddings aren't just events—they're full-blown festivals of extravagance. Think of the lavish arrangement that could buy a small car.

But behind the glitz and glamour lurks a harsh reality: skyrocketing costs that can drain family savings. That's where wedding loans come in. Offering quick, collateral-free cash with flexible payback options, they're the modern-day saviours for budget-conscious families.

So, whether it's a dream destination wedding or a hometown celebration, wedding loans are rewriting the script of Indian nuptials.