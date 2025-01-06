Mastering financial wellbeing with biophilic design
What's the story
In the hustle and bustle of modern life, financial stress is a significant issue for Indians.
Many people are unaware that their physical environment can have a profound impact on their financial well-being.
This article explores the concept of biophilic design, a novel approach to improving financial well-being by creating spaces that alleviate stress, enhance cognitive performance, and ultimately foster better financial decision-making.
Tip 1
Embrace natural light
Letting natural light into your space cuts down on electricity bills, potentially saving households up to ₹1,200 a year.
Natural light increases vitamin D and improves mood, both crucial for making good financial decisions.
Rearrange your space to take advantage of the sun or opt for light-filtering curtains that provide privacy without sacrificing light.
Tip 2
Plant your way to savings
Indoor plants do more than just purify the air - they soothe your mind too!
This calmness can help you make more thoughtful spending decisions and manage your money better.
Small indoor plants like succulents or spider plants are inexpensive (starting at ₹50 per plant) but offer big benefits.
Lower stress levels and improved focus can make financial planning sessions more enjoyable and productive.
Tip 3
Water elements for financial flow
The presence of water elements, such as tabletop fountains or aquariums, in your environment has a calming effect on the mind.
The sound of water reduces blood pressure and stress, fostering a sense of clarity and focus beneficial for financial management.
A tabletop fountain, priced at approximately ₹500, serves as a worthwhile investment for its calming influence and potential to establish a tranquil setting conducive to mindful financial planning.
Tip 4
Utilize eco-friendly materials
Selecting furniture and decor crafted from sustainable materials eliminates exposure to toxic chemicals, fostering a healthier lifestyle and potentially reducing medical costs.
While these eco-friendly choices may carry a higher initial price tag, the long-term benefits of health care savings and environmental sustainability are significant.
Incorporating biophilic design principles is not just beneficial for our well-being but also for our financial health. It creates spaces that are healing in themselves.