What's the story

Despite its box office success, Akshay Kumar's comedy Housefull 5 is facing backlash for being sexist and objectifying women.

The film has been accused of relying heavily on sexual innuendos and using female characters for "skin show."

However, director Tarun Mansukhani has defended his film in a recent interview with News18 Showsha. He stated that the scrutiny reflects the movie's success and that people are deliberately interpreting it as sexist.