'King,' 'AA22xA6': Deepika Padukone's blockbuster lineup
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again last year, has a slate of interesting projects lined up.
The 39-year-old will be seen in several big-budget films, sharing screen space with A-listers across the country.
Take a look at her upcoming releases.
#1
'King'
Padukone will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the sixth time in King.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan.
It marks Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan's, theatrical debut.
Khan and Padukone have earlier worked in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and Jawan.
#2
'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Nag Ashwin's ambitious drama Kalki 2898 AD was released in June 2024.
It stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas, with cameos by SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Ram Gopal Varma, among others.
Padukone is all set to reprise her role as SUM-80/Sumathi in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.
#3
'AA22xA6'
Padukone has been announced as the female lead for AA22xA6, the upcoming collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.
Produced by Sun Group's Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, the film was announced by the production company in April this year.
Described as a "landmark cinematic event" and a "magnum opus," the film is expected to be a visual spectacle.
It does not have a title yet.
#4
'Pathaan 2'
Padukone will also return for the sequel to Pathaan (2023), which was a massive hit. The film will reportedly be shot in Chile.
The original film, a part of Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe, also starred John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, and marked Khan's blockbuster big-screen comeback.
Padukone played an ISI agent in the project.
#5
'Brahmastra 2'
Padukone, who made a special appearance as Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva's mother Amrita in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, is set to reprise her role in the sequel.
In March, Kapoor said, "Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time; the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he is currently working on War 2."
"Once the film releases, he is going to start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2."