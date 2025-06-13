What's the story

The comedy entertainer Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, has seen a slight dip in its box office performance after a stellar opening week.

The film earned an estimated ₹6.75 crore (nett) on Thursday, per early estimates by Sacnilk.

The cumulative India nett collection now stands at a whopping ₹127 crore!