'Housefull 5' slows down; nears ₹130 crore after Day 7
What's the story
The comedy entertainer Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh, has seen a slight dip in its box office performance after a stellar opening week.
The film earned an estimated ₹6.75 crore (nett) on Thursday, per early estimates by Sacnilk.
The cumulative India nett collection now stands at a whopping ₹127 crore!
Box office performance
'Housefull 5' surpassed 'Sikandar's collection
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has outperformed Salman Khan's Sikandar at the domestic box office.
The film, released in two formats - Version A and Version B - has also surpassed the India nett collection of Kesari Chapter 2.
Earlier, it beat another Kumar film, Sky Force (₹112.75cr), to become the third-highest-grossing film of 2025.
Film's journey
A look at the film's opening week collection
The film had a strong start with ₹24 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹31 crore on Day 2, and ₹32.5 crore on Day 3. However, the collections dipped to single digits starting from Day 6 after the opening weekend.
The film was written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and features an ensemble cast including Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chitrangda Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chunkey Panday, Johny Lever, among others.